Ashton Kutcher takes the stand to speak publicly for the first time about his friend's death

Ashton Kutcher took the stand on Wednesday, May 29, to testify during the trial of accused serial killer Michael Gargiulo, who is charged with the death of his friend Ashley Ellerin and another woman. During his testimony, the actor opened up publicly – for the first time – about the night of February 21, 2001, when Ashley was murdered. The 41-year-old explain that the pair were supposed to meet that evening for dinner and drinks, after he attended a Grammys viewing party. The Ranch star testified that he spoke to Ashley on the phone at 8:24pm to confirm their plans. However, when he called ahead of going to her house, she did not pick up.

Ashton told the court that he didn’t call her too many times because they were casually dating, and he didn’t want to seem “overeager.” According to the father-of-two, he arrived at Ashely’s home around 10:45pm. Ashton shared that Ashley didn’t open the door, and that the door was locked, and the lights were on – which he recalled being weird. He testified that he thought that he got stood up, due to the fact that he was late, telling the court he “just assumed she had gone out with her friend and bailed.”

Ashton recalled peering in the widow and seeing what he thought was red wine on the floor, which was later determined to be Ashley’s blood. The following day, Ashely’s roommate found her body, after she had been stabbed 47 times. The tech mogul recounted his initial conversation with police. “My fingerprints are on this door and I was freaking out,” he said. “I told [an officer] ‘let me tell you what happened.’” Ashton took the stand for 40 minutes wearing a blue suit and a red tie.

Michael Gargiulo is charged with the murder of Ashley, Maria, Tricia and the attempted murder of Michelle

When his testimony was over, he walked out of the courtroom. Michael, who is also known as the Hollywood Ripper,” is believed to have attached Ashley from behind after she got out the shower, before fleeing the scene. Prosecutors believe that the former air conditioning repairman and bouncer gained the young woman’s trust by offering to fix her flat tire. Michael was also known to show up at her house unannounced.

Michael is also charged with the 2005 stabbing death of 32-year-old Maria Bruno and the attempted murder of Michelle Murphy, who was stabbed multiple times inside of her Santa Monica home. The alleged killer is also facing a murder charge in Illinois for the death of 18-year-old Tricia Pacaccio in 1993.