It’s a very special day for a very special man! Salma Hayek shared a sweet birthday wish for her husband François-Henri Pinault. “ Happy Birthday mi amor, Je t’aime #aboutlastnight #rome.” In the clip, the actress and her husband share a romantic dance under red lights. Salma, 52, and François-Henri, 57, celebrated the occasion in Rome. Prior to their trip to Italy, the A-list couple, spent time in France for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The Hitman’s Bodyguard actress is never shy about declaring her love for her leading man.

In May, Salma shared a picture of the duo from the 2019 Met Gala. “The heart of my party! El corazón de mi fiesta #metgala #metgala2019 #camp #ny #gucci #tbt.” The Mexican beauty and François-Henri have been married since 2009. The pair share 11-year-old daughter Valentina. The Kering CEO is also father of three more children – from a previous relationship.

Since the start of their romance, the Mexican beauty has shared a host of sweet moments with her husband. In March, Salma got candid about her love – sharing why her love has stood the test of time. “I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me,” she told Town and Country magazine.

However, when it comes to how the pair met – that’s one thing she wants to hold close. I’m not going to tell you [how we met],” the Hummingbird Project star said. “It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it’s mine. Explaining why she intends to keep the details private, she continued: “I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting.