People can’t stop, won’t stop having fun with Snapchat’s baby filter, and that includes celebs. One of the latest artists to play with the hilarious filter is none other than Spanish heartthrob, Enrique Iglesias. The singer-songwriter shared an amusing photo of his smiling baby-face under the filter where he looks like a little menace in his mini-me version, and now we wonder what he was like as a youngling. The Súbeme la radio singer appears like a cute little version of himself (with his signature baseball cap and all), despite the short stubble.

Enrique is one of the latest celebs to play with Snapchat's hilarious filter

Now that he’s a father, the 44-year-old has shown to be crazy over his one-year-old twins, Lucy and Nicholas, whom he had with his longtime partner, Anna Kournikova. The little ones recently began walking, and his little guy already seems to be following in his talented dad’s footsteps. Often, Enrique brings joy to his fans and followers with the cutest clips of his son dancing or making adorable noises as he tries to talk.

Many times it’s thanks to Enrique’s funny antics that his two loves burst out laughing. In an interview with Un Nuevo Dia, Julio Iglesias’ son defined this moment in their lives as “a beautiful stage.” He said, “When I go to the studio and it is eight o’clock, I say to myself: ‘It’s better if I go back home.’ I am happy to see them, nothing else matters to me, just them.”

"You do whatever it takes to entertain them," he added. Nonetheless, the producer remains devoted to his passion: music. His latest single with Puerto Rican rapper Jon Z, Después que te perdí (After I lost you) debuted in March bringing some hot beats to his fans and trap lovers all over the world. The star began his career in his late teens and hasn’t looked back ever since.