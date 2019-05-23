'Party of Five' gets a reboot which will focus on a Mexican-American family – all the details

Party of Five is making a return with new faces, a new plotline and the same message – family. The reboot will premiere on the Freeform network and will focus on five siblings who are forced to raise each other, after their parents are deported to Mexico. In the reboot, the Buendías siblings shed a spotlight on one of America’s crippling realities: the immigration crisis. In keeping the original spirit and voice alive, Party of Five creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman have signed on as writers and producers.

Freeform is rebooting Party of Five

“Party of Five embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times. We’re so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt,” Freeform president Tom Ascheim said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to share the groundbreaking storytelling from Amy and Chris with a new audience and are excited for our viewers to discover the beauty of this series.”

Party of Five will not only introduce a new message, but a new set of young actors and actress. Niko Guardado (The Goldbergs), Emily Tosta, Elle Paris Legaspi and 13 Reasons Why heartthrob Brandon Larracuente, have been cast as the series’ leads. Brandon, 24, shared a post beaming with excitement about the new series. “Blessed is an understatement. We are so excited to take on this project and create something special.

"Thank you to everyone who made this possible.” The popular 90s drama, which ran for six seasons from 1994-2000, starred Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert. The story was focused on the Salinger siblings, who had to look after each other after their parents were killed in a car accident. A premiere date for the upcoming series has yet to be announced.

