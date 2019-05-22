Salma Hayek let loose and got on the dancefloor during the Women in Motion party at the Cannes Film Festival. The Mexican beauty – who was too caught up in the moment on the actual day of the party – apologized to fans as she shared a video from the glamorous evening. “Sorry I was having too much fun in Cannes to post,” she wrote in English. “Perdona que no he subido nada en mi Instagram, la culpa es de las fiestas! #Cannes #Cannes2019 #womeninmotion #stillrecovering #love #friends @leynabloom.”

Salma Hayek hit the dancefloor at the Women in Motion party

In the clip, the 52-year-old shows off her sexy moves as she dances with actress Leyna Bloom. Salma was the definition of glam for the occasion. The Hitman’s Bodyguard actress stunned in a long black gown by Alexander McQueen. As for her jewels, the actress dazzled in Boucheron. Salma’s night, which was dedicated to creating visibility for women in film, was full of A-listers. Latina Powerhouse and new mommy, Eva Longoria, also attended the event.

“With @evalongoria last night at the #womeninmotion party in #cannes2019. Con Eva Longoria anoche en la fiesta de Women in Motion en Cannes. In the photo, the Latina beauties posed close together for the camera. The 2019 Kering Women in Motion party celebrates the role of women in film. It also calls awareness to highlighting and creating a space for more women in the industry.

Salma’s Cannes fun didn’t just stop on the dancefloor—the Frida actress and her husband François-Henri Pinault have been regulars on the festival circuit. The handsome couple previously attended the star-studded Vanity Fair party and made her debut during a kick-off event at the Majestic Hotel.