Scary spice had a scare! Mel B took to Instagram to share an alarming medical emergency. The America's Got Talent judge revealed that she temporarily lost her sight. "I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry," she wrote to her fans. This news comes days before Mel B's scheduled tour with the Spice Girls.

Mel B revealed she suffered a medical emergency where she went blind in her right eye Photo: @officialmelb

The singer immediately threw some shade to certain publications that had reportedly said she was "okay" after the incident. "Even though the ... press said I’m ok and this has happened to me many times before, just to be clear I was NOT ok and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before, so who [ever] is selling this story “a close reliable source” is full of ... and needs to get [their] silly facts right big time."

She then went on to describe that she was "in a lot of pain" and "very very scared." However, thanks to the eye specialists and staff at Moorfields Hospital in London and Dunstable University Hospital in Luton, she was was diagnosed with severe iritis in her right eye and uveitis in her left eye and was treated and currently recovering. "I’m taking multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops and other medication the dr gave me that I have to take every day to keep the inflammation under control."

According to Mayo Clinic, iritis is "inflammation that affects the colored ring around your eye's pupil (iris)," while uveitis is "a form of eye inflammation" that affects the middle layer of tissue in the eye wall (uvea) and can cause serious complications, including vision loss.

The singer is scheduled to go on tour with the Spice Girls starting May 24 Photo: @spicegirls

The 43-year-old singer is gearing up to join the Spice Girls on a world tour this summer (kicking off May 24 in Dublin) but shared that she will still be recovering from her condition. "I'm still dealing with it and will be for the next 3/4 months to fully get it under control but I’m no longer worried that my condition will get worse," she said, adding that she'll need to find a cool "Scary eye patch" for the shows. "Does anyone - apart from Madonna - know where I can get one," she jokingly asked.