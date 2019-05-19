Latina powerhouse Eva Longoria is a queen to us. So, are we surprised to see her mingling with actual royalty? No, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t savoring every minute. After slaying the 2019 Cannes red carpet, the 44-year-old star slid up the French Riviera to Monte Carlo for another high society event: the Alberta Ferretti Cruise 2020 collection show. Santiago’s mommy slipped into yet another fabulous ensemble and waltzed into the Monaco Yacht Club where she expelled the evening chatting with Monaco royalty!

Front row friends! Princess Alexandra, Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi chatted with Eva Longoria

In her well-deserved front row spot at the show, Eva was seated next to Princess Caroline of Hanover’s daughter Princess Alexandra and her son Pierre Casiraghi, who attended with his wife Beatrice Borromeo. Ever the glowing beauty, the Desperate Housewives alum fit right in with the royals, as they were pictured contently chatting with each other.

Eva shared an LOL moment with the royal trio

No doubt Eva and Beatrice had a lot to discuss. Among other things, the famous ladies both gave birth to baby boys around the same time - Eva to her first baby Santiago in June of 2018 and Beatrice a month earlier, to her second child. The glittering twosome were all smiles as they animatedly spoke, along with Pierre, who is president of the Yacht Club.

The name is Longoria - Eva Longoria.

Eva donned a similar style to the all-white jumpsuit by Penelope Mai that she was last spotted out wearing at Cannes. The class act she is, she honored Alberta Ferretti by donning one of her tuxedo designs to the show. She paired the sultry style with Gianvito Rossi shoes and sparkling Tatiana Verstraeten jewelry.

“Such an honor to see the Alberta Ferretti Fashion Show in Monaco,” Eva wrote on her Instagram about the event which featured famous models like Elsa Hosk. "The designs were absolutely stunning. Especially this gorgeous white tuxedo I was wearing! Love you Alberta!" It’s wonderful to see Eva executing such an active agenda after HOLA! USA confirmed that she underwent emergency surgery just days ago.