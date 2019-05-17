Keanu Reeves just revealed a major celebrity crush he had back in the 90s! During his vist to The Ellen Degeneres Show, the 54-year-old actor let it slip he was crushing on Sandra Bullock while filming the 90s action-thriller Speed. This is major news because Sandra previously shared that she too had a crush on Keanu while filming the movie.

Before they got to talking about Keanu's upcoming flick John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (in theaters May 17), Ellen Degeneres told the actor about her talk with Sandra last December. The actress had revealed that she was crushing hard on Keanu while filming Speed. "It was hard for me to be serious. He would look at me," she said and then made a melting gesture. "I guess there was something about me he didn’t like...I think we’re probably friends for that long because we didn’t [date]."

Fast forward a few months and now Keanu is sharing the same feelings. "She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either," he laughed. "It was nice to go to work. She’s such a wonderful person and actress." Ellen's response was astonishment that the two actors never dated, to which Keanu responded: "We were working."

This wasn't the only time the two actors worked together. After Speed, Keanu and Sandra teamed up for the romantic drama The Lake House.

The 54-year-old actor spoke about the crush during his appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

After talking about crushes, Keanu spoke about his excitement being honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre. "I started acting when I was 15 and 16 and watching movies, loving movies and wanting to be in movies, and I would go to that cinema," he said. "To have that ceremony is really special to me."

He also chatted about doing most of the stunts in John Wick 3, saying how he and the rest of the cast “love the intensity” of the fight sequences. “I’m working with such great professionals and talented people, and we take care of each other,” he said. “It is kind of like a dance, so there’s a vision, choreography, rehearsal, ensemble ... and then, ‘John Wick.’”