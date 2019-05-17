Girl power just reached a whole ‘nother level! Ruby Rose, aka Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, is the latest superhero in the CW Arrowverse comic series. The 33-year-old, who played Stella Carlin in Orange is the New Black, suits up and enters her role to rid Gotham City of evil after her cousin Bruce Wayne has gone missing. From the looks of the first trailer, Ruby’s character is one fierce woman who isn’t about “to let a man take credit for a woman’s work.”

Ruby Rose stars as Batwoman in the new CW series out this fall

In the series, Kate’s father, Jacob Kane has issued his Crows Private Security firm to save the city. But when Kate’s ex-girlfriend and Crows security partner, Sophie Moore, goes missing, Kate chooses to take action and find her. The new superhero discovers Batman’s bat-cave and “perfect” suit, but after he appears to be getting all the credit for her good deeds, she asks to have her costume redone to fit a woman. The CW has described the main character as "an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence."

On May 7, Ruby took to Instagram to reveal news of the upcoming series out Sundays this fall with a short clip. “A new hero emerges @cwbatwoman is coming soon to The CW!” she wrote next to the video. The Australian beauty’s Batwoman character was first introduced in The Flash in 2018 and appeared in Arrow and Supergirl.

Prior to her superhero role, Ruby has starred in Pitch Perfect 3, John Wick: Chapter 2 and OITNB (among others) where she plays Piper Chapman’s (Taylor Schilling) romantic interest. Within the past couple of years, more and more women are changing the stigma and becoming the main superheroes. Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson, Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman are only a few of the empowering females taking on action-filled roles.