Khloé Kardashian opens up about protecting her daughter's 'energy' amid Tristan Thompson split

Khloé Kardashian is all about protecting her daughter. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about her split from Tristan Thompson and how she is doing the best she can to maintain the peace for their one-year-old daughter True. “It does suck,” she said on the Divorce Sucks podcast. “It does and there are moments that because our personal emotions are still in there and for me, you know, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it’s really raw and so those emotions couldn't be heighted at times.”

The reality television star and the NBA player called it quits shortly after it was revealed that Tristan kissed Kardashian/Jenner family friend Jordyn Woods. As for their daughter, the Good American designer is working on keeping her away from any negative emtions. “I do everything in my power not to even bring her. True is 1 and like a month old,” she said in the preview. “So she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that.”

She added: “So I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too like bohemian to some people.” Although she is no longer with her daughter’s father, Khloe knows how important it is for him to be present for the most important memories. “I didn’t do it because I thought she was going to remember this first party,” she said about the Canadian athlete attending the birthday celebration in April.

“It was really for me. I just wanted a happy, heavenly place, but I know that she’s gonna wanna look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do.” The beauty maven noted that she still enjoys looking at old photo albums – a gift she wants to pay forward to her little girl. “I want to give her the same thing.”