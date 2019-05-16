Since she’s in town to attend the Cannes film festival, Eva Longoria thought she’d make the most of the beautiful location and squeeze in a fun beach trip with her son Santiago Enrique. But the cute baby wasn’t exactly impressed – as the hilarious video Eva posted to her Instagram stories shows. The actress – red carpet ready in a gorgeous yellow jumpsuit – can be seen barefoot at the French Riviera shore with Santi. The little boy is lifting his feet up and holding his arms up to mama, clearly not enjoying the feeling of his bare feet on the sand.

The person filming the video can be heard asking: “He’s been to the beach before right?” Eva answers in the affirmative and says: “He hates the sand!” It’s true, the sweet baby – who turns one next month – looks much happier once he’s up in his mother’s arms, a safe distance away from the ground.

Eva – who just celebrated her first Mother’s Day as mom to Santi – was seen rocking the same look on the Cannes red carpet the same day as her beach outing, but with some vertiginous heels that certainly wouldn’t work on the beach.

The Latina Powerhouse, who interviewed HOLA! USA cover star Roselyn Sanchez for the new issue of the magazine, available to subscribers on May 6 and on newsstands on May 17 was firmly in the spotlight on the cine fest’s opening night earlier this week in a gorgeous gown which she proclaimed “one of my favorites ever at Cannes”. It was easy to see why – the Alberta Ferretti dress, which featured swathes of pink satin and a bustier covered in fish scale sequins – was nothing short of stunning. Eva is about to premiere her new film Dora and the Lost City of Gold, based on the much-loved children’s animated series Dora the Explorer.