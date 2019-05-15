Demi Lovato is flawless and 'confident' she can defend herself after martial arts training

Demi Lovato can handle her own. The Tell Me You Love Me songstress shared a message with her fans about the benefits of her fitness journey. “Reality is I’m sitting at the gym post jiu jitsu feeling high on life and drinking my post workout shake,” she captioned the reflective post. “I’m sweaty and not looking this glamorous right now but ... I feel awesome and posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me. Any size, any shape, any gender.”

Demi Lovato got candid about her fitness journey and security Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato

Demi continued: “I have security but in the moments I’m alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker and hope everyone finds something they become as passionate about as I feel about jiu jitsu. #BJJ #BlueBelt#HowDidThisEndUpBeingAboutBJJ."

The 26-year-old accompanied the post with a picture flaunting her bare face (and freckles) and amazing body. Since making her return to social media at the end of 2018, the brunette beauty has filled her feed with pictures and updates about her progress at the gym. Over the weekend, Demi took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her recent trip to Bora Bora.

In another reflective post, the singer – who suffered a drug overdose in July – shared a picture with her two best friends and opened up about the importance of having them around in her toughest moments. “Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears.. even when they’re from watching Moana.. thank you for being loyal, honest and so grateful for every little thing.. like crying because we swam with fish/sharks/stingray and coral reef,” she wrote to Matthew Scott Montgomery and rapper Sirah.

“I’m so lucky to be best friends with two incredible souls who are so talented and creative because it inspires me daily. And you’re so supportive of me and every little thing I do.” After noting that the pair have traveled across the country to be with her and “stayed with me at my house for days on end when I’m struggling to make sure I’m okay.”

She gave a special shout out to the pair for sticking by her side. “You’re the greatest friends I’ve EVER had and our future together is so bright. I love you both more than you can imagine!! Thank you for this past week @sirahsays@matthew_scott_montgomery ps. I’m both yalls biggest fans.”