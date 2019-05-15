Calling all Maluma and Justin Timberlake fans! The Colombian singer just gave music lovers a glimmer of hope for one epic collaboration. During his visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the HP singer revealed he'd love to jam out and work with the former *NSYNC member. Maluma was in the right place to make his dream happen – as Jimmy is good friends with the Man of the Woods singer. [Insert every happy/screaming emoji ever]. When asked if there’s anyone he’d like to collaborate with, the singer instantly became gleeful...and hopeful? “Well, actually yeah. And I know you’re super close to him. I need your help man, in this one," he pleaded with Jimmy.

"Justin Timberlake." He then joked that Jimmy should just give him a call right then and there. "Where’s my phone? Call him from my phone so I can save the number." Maluma's upcoming album 11:11 features a stacked list of star-studded collabs, including Ricky Martin, Nicky Jam and another song with Madonna.

This year, Maluma already got the chance to work with the Like a Virgin singer, when they collaborated for his latest track Medellín. "She’s one of my biggest inspirations and for me, it’s such a pleasure that I can call her my friend," he previously shared.

Another topic the two touched was the 2019 Met Gala. The Medellín singer, who made his pink carpet debut this year with a dapper Moschino-designed shimmering suit, called the experience " beautiful" and "very interesting." And one of his highlights was when Katy Perry swapped her chandelier outfit for a straight up burger costume. "She came to the table with this huge, huge hamburger outfit and I was like, 'wait a second, where is she going to sit?’ We don’t have a chair for the hamburger," he said. "She sat down on the ground and she just stayed there for the whole gala."

During the interview, Maluma also revealed the origins of his stage name. His real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, and he created "Maluma" by putting together the names of his family members. "My mom’s name is Margi, my dad’s name is Luis. My sister’s name is Manuela," he explained. "So I took the first two letters of each name and put it as my artist name."

Next up for the mega successful singer? He's headed to tour the world. "I can’t wait to go to Mexico, I’m going to Europe too and then I’m starting my tour here in the states in September and October," he revealed. Before then, make sure to pick up his album 11:11, which drops Friday, May 17.