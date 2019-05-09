Like mother like daughter perfectly describes Chrissy Teigen and her 3-year-old girl Luna. Four years ago at the 2015 Golden Globes, Chrissy became an instant meme/gif when the camera caught her staring off with a slight smile on her face, which according to her, were a result of "red wine, but also just a flood of emotions" after her husband John Legend took home an award. The supermodel shared an Instagram post where she compares her face to her daughter's face. And the comparison is uncanny.

Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her daughter Luna wearing the same expression as she did at the 2015 Golden Globes

Chrissy posted the picture on her Instagram account that featured two photos side by side—Chrissy at the 2015 Golden Globes and Luna sitting on her father's lap. It's quite clear that little Luna takes over her mom because she's wearing the same dazed off expression. "O dear," Chrissy captioned the funny picture.

And it wasn't just Luna's parents that noticed the similarity—fellow A-listers left comments on the post, agreeing that Luna is exactly like her mother. "DESTINY," Halle Berry wrote, while Sarah Hyland exclaimed, "STOP OMG STOP." Jesse Tyler Ferguson also chimed in by simply stating, "Amazing."

MORE: Chrissy Teigen flaunts one million dollars worth of jewelry during John Legend's birthday bash

At the time of the photo, Luna was with her dad during a taping of The Voice. John wrote of the photo, "Luna carefully scrutinizing tonight's performances," and Chrissy was quick to quip back. "She confused like mama," she wrote.

We can only hope that little Luna will soon gift us with another meme!