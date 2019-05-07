All the stars ARRIVED at the 2019 Met Gala. The theme of the night was "Camp: Notes on Fashion," and you might be wondering why Lady Gaga had four outfit changes and none of them included a sleeping bag or tent - it wasn't that kind of camping, people. Inspired by the 1964 Susan Sontag essay in which she writes "the essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration," this camp is all about theatrics. Every A-lister rocked the most outlandish looks while walking the swanky pink carpet, but the "camp" theme continued at the after-parties. One specific after party, hosted by Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams, saw more wild looks, crazy hairdos and McDonald's fries.

Taking place in New York's City buzzy nightclub Up&Down, the after-party featured many A-listers rocking new looks. After the Met Gala, Kim changed from her wet, nude dress into a bright turquoise mini dress. The sparkly getup had matching gloves, shoes and a mesh cutout near the belly button area. The reality star also chose to don a silver wig for the ocassion.

The other hostess Serena decided to take off the bottom half of her Met Gala gown and wear short shorts to the after-party. However, the tennis player kept her neon Off White sneakers. At the party, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were spotted dancing and singing along to songs, while a pink grizzly bear walked around handing out McDonald's fries.

Other A-listers that attended the star-studded affair were Kylie Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Jared Leto and Katy Perry.

