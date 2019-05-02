Move over MasterClass, Alex Rodriguez just gave a straight up education on his Instagram. A-Rod showed his followers how to properly (and flawlessly) hit a home run, and if you follow his simple technique, the former pro-baseball player promises that "you'll never be out of a job." Get ready to jot down some notes!

Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to share his fool-proof technique to always get a home run

According to the 43-year-old former Yankees player, the only way to get the ball up is to swing the bat down. "You want to know how you get the ball up? Let me tell you how you get the ball up," he says in the video before explaining the difference between a "launch angle" and a "line to line" approach.

If you're not familiar with baseball ~lingo~, the "launch angle" is basically swinging the baseball bat in a round (think ferris wheel) motion. The "line to line" angle, on the other hand, is moving the bat in a straight motion, which leads to faster contact with the ball, which is exactly what you want in order to hit a home run.

"I believe major league baseball players are being taught the wrong thing with launch angles," he said. "I believe the same thing is true for college players and especially the two million boys and girls that are playing Little League today across the United States." Basically, everyone in America, stop what you're doing and listen to A-Rod because this is how we make American baseball great again.

In his tutorial, he also addresses the few baseball legends that swing with the launch angle that are the exceptions to the rule. Everyone else should only (and always) think of making quick contact with the ball. Pete Rose, Derek Jeter and Ted Williams are some icons who use this technique and have found great success.

“So if you’re a young man out there or a young girl playing baseball or softball, hit the ball hard line to line—you’ll never be out of a job,” he shared.

So there you have it, kids—the foolproof technique to always getting a home run! Watch the whole video here.