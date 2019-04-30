Congratulations are in order! Queen Elizabeth granted Kate Middleton with a very special honor on Monday, April 29. Her Majesty appointed the Duchess of Cambridge to Dame Grand Cross of the Victorian Order (GCVO), which if you didn't know, is a huge honor for British royals. "The Queen has been pleased to make the following appointment to the Royal Victorian Order," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. Scroll for more of the royal details!

On Monday, April 29, Queen Elizabeth honored Kate Middleton with the Dame Grand Cross of the Victorian Order

This award, which dates back to 1896, was established by Queen Victoria and as royal reporter Omid Scobie writes, was given to "those to allow her to personally thank and honour people who had helped her directly, or represented her across the Empire."

In 2019, the Dame Grand Cross of the Victoria Order honor is "made personally by the Queen, for services to the Sovereign" and is the highest rank in the order.

Breaking news from the Palace - (not *that* news): The Duchess of Cambridge has been made a Dame Grand Cross is the Royal Victorian Order: pic.twitter.com/dSM47AauQL — Emily Nash (@emynash) April 29, 2019

The announcement also came in on a special day—On Monday, the royal mom-of-three celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary with her husband Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge isn't the first royal to receive the prestigious honor. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall was appointed in 2012, while Sophie, Countess of Wessex received the honor in 2010. More recently, Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip was appointed in 2017.