Jennifer Lopez has never had an interview quite this tough! The megastar was grilled by her 11-year-old twins Emme and Max - from her marriage to Marc Anthony - and no subject was off the table. The cute pair - whom she affectionately calls "coconuts" - asked her plenty of personal questions. The revealing chat was uploaded to JLo's recently launched YouTube channel, much to the delight of her fans across the globe.

In the segment, titled Twin Talk: Ask Me Anything with Emme + Max, Jennifer's children ask her what she was like at their age. And she confesses: "I used to get in trouble all the time.” Jennifer added that she was a lot like Max and "more of a tomboy" than a girlie girl. And get this - she used to sneak out of the house through her bedroom window! "My room was on the second floor and there was a little roof," she explained. "And underneath it, there was like a shed. So I used to put a ladder on the shed and climb down and then jump off the roof of the shed."

Max and Emme were also interested to know what their grandmother Guadalupe Rodríguez was like as a mom. She replied: "My favourite thing about grandma, and you know this about her, because she's fun now - apart from the fact that she's crazy - is that she was a fun mom. Jennifer explained that her mother got married at 20 and had three young children - Jennifer and her sisters Leslie and Lynda - by the time she was 26. "At times it was almost like having a big sister," she said.

The actress confessed that for her part, becoming a mom at 37 was also challenging at times. "It was hard, and I wanted to jump out of the window at times," she admitted. "Because when one of you cried the other one cried and I was like, 'Argh! What do I do?'."

The children were also curious to know about the moment Jennifer learned she was carrying twins and what her reaction to the news of double trouble was. "When I realized I was pregnant, I was in Portugal," she recounted. "I was doing a big show. I just went away for two days. I was sat there, in my hair and makeup trailer, and here's what I felt. In my belly I felt a flutter. I felt like a little butterfly in my stomach and immediately I knew... So we went to the doctor, and they gave me an ultrasound on top of my belly. My belly was still flat." She explained that doctor pointed out something that looked like a grain of rice and said "that's the baby" before moving to another area and saying: "You see that other grain of rice, that's the other baby." And her reaction? "I was like, 'What?' and started laughing hysterically. I just couldn't believe it."

The most tricky question of all

At one point there was a particularly tough question from Emmy, who asked: "Am I your favorite?" But Jennifer's answer was perfect. "I don't have a favorite. I don't believe in favorites. I could never think of one of you more than the other. I just don't understand that. I love you both so much.