Attention, Game of Thrones fans! The battle we've waited years for finally happened on Sunday night's 82-minute jam-packed episode. Titled The Long Night, episode three of the final season featured the epic battle between the living and the dead. Naturally there were some reactions after the episode concluded, which (SPOILER ALERT) saw many deaths, including the demise of the Night King.
Besides the good guys triumphing, fans lost a few fan favorites during the highly-anticipated episode. Again, SPOLER ALERT, here's the full death count: Edd Tollett, Lyanna Mormont, Beric Dondarrion, Jorah Mormont, Melisandre of Asshai and (bless him) Theon Greyjoy, who died protecting Bran come the Night King and his night army possy.
Scroll to see Twitter's best fan reactions and memes of the night:
Until next Sunday, when Cersei is probably (most likely) going down!