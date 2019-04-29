Game of Thrones season 8 premiere

Attention, Game of Thrones fans! The battle we've waited years for finally happened on Sunday night's 82-minute jam-packed episode. Titled The Long Night, episode three of the final season featured the epic battle between the living and the dead. Naturally there were some reactions after the episode concluded, which (SPOILER ALERT) saw many deaths, including the demise of the Night King. 

Besides the good guys triumphing, fans lost a few fan favorites during the highly-anticipated episode. Again, SPOLER ALERT, here's the full death count: Edd Tollett, Lyanna Mormont, Beric Dondarrion, Jorah Mormont, Melisandre of Asshai  and (bless him) Theon Greyjoy, who died protecting Bran come the Night King and his night army possy.

MORE: Winter is here: Five things we loved about the Game of Thrones premiere

Scroll to see Twitter's best fan reactions and memes of the night:

This basically described Bran's role in the battle.
Fans during the whole episode. It's called 'The Long Night' after all.
When Arya came in clutch and killed (yes, killed!) the Night King
The Dothraki army riding into the night was epic, but we quickly realized they were gone for good.
How did they not see her?!
Arya and Brand are the real MVPs since day one.
Jon Snow did a lot of running without a purpose.
Finally, when Bran became the three-eyed raven, or whatever that means.

Until next Sunday, when Cersei is probably (most likely) going down!

