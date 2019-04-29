Attention, Game of Thrones fans! The battle we've waited years for finally happened on Sunday night's 82-minute jam-packed episode. Titled The Long Night, episode three of the final season featured the epic battle between the living and the dead. Naturally there were some reactions after the episode concluded, which (SPOILER ALERT) saw many deaths, including the demise of the Night King.

Besides the good guys triumphing, fans lost a few fan favorites during the highly-anticipated episode. Again, SPOLER ALERT, here's the full death count: Edd Tollett, Lyanna Mormont, Beric Dondarrion, Jorah Mormont, Melisandre of Asshai and (bless him) Theon Greyjoy, who died protecting Bran come the Night King and his night army possy.

Scroll to see Twitter's best fan reactions and memes of the night:

This basically described Bran's role in the battle. Everyone is fighting for their lives to save humanity*#GameofThrones



Bran: pic.twitter.com/OEuK58up5g — joseph bouhanef (@joe_b13) April 29, 2019

Fans during the whole episode. It's called 'The Long Night' after all. me trying to see who’s dying in the darkness#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vrkpTdQqjJ — 6 (@willingothman) April 29, 2019

When Arya came in clutch and killed (yes, killed!) the Night King the night king looking at his security when arya got through#BattleOfWinterfell#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Em0JakNYy7 — ☠ (@euphoriahit) April 29, 2019

The Dothraki army riding into the night was epic, but we quickly realized they were gone for good. Here we go again. #GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/8mcR4eeB6k — No One (@NoOne998) April 29, 2019

How did they not see her?! The Night King was like: "Bruh, I was not even in her list."#GameofThrones #BattleofWinterfell pic.twitter.com/puqk4zxIb2 — Jared Ogden (@Memesanquotes) April 29, 2019

Jon Snow did a lot of running without a purpose.

Until next Sunday, when Cersei is probably (most likely) going down!