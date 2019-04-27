Idris Elba marries Sabrina Dhowre in stunning Moroccan wedding: Did his friend Prince Harry attend?

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre are married! The gorgeous couple exchanged vows at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco on Friday, April 26, according to British Vogue. Idris, 46, made it clear why he was in contention to be the next James Bond, donning a dapper suit by Ozwald Boateng. Of course, all eyes were on his 29-year-old bride who shimmered in two idyllic custom dresses by gown master Vera Wang. The pair’s lavish ceremony was the climax of their three-day long celebration, filled with family, friends and glamour.

Married in Morocco! Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre tied the knot

Sabrina kept things traditional for her walk down the aisle in a bespoke off-the-shoulder gown. She swapped the design’s A-line style for a V-neck reception dress, which was equally dreamy. The second gown was a fitted lace number which had been adorned with pearls and gemstones.

Idris and Sabrina’s union was organized into three days. First a “colours of the Souk” dinner was held at the Amanjena the night before their wedding. Clearly day two was the big one, with the exchanging of “I Do's” and a gorgeous after-party. The third celebration will be an “all-white” festival at the Mandarin Oriental on Saturday, April 27.

Guest, who were instructed to arrive in black-tie attire, seemed to have a ball at the destination wedding. “Congrats to my sis and big bro!” the bride’s sister Fatima wrote on her Instagram Story along with British Vogue's photos (which will appear in their July issue). “Most beautiful wedding by far. Love you beautiful sis!”

Sabrina and Idris at Meghan and Harry's royal wedding

One attendee we’d hope to see was Prince Harry, who invited Idris and Sabrina to his and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding. While he was most likely asked to come, it would have been nearly impossible with the Duke's hectic schedule, which is now centered on staying close by pregnant Meghan's side.

Idris proposed to his love Sabrina just a few days shy of Valentine's Day at a movie theatre in London. The actor surprised her with a dazzling diamond cut ring that featured a platinum prong setting. Movies hold a special place in their romance story, as they fell in love while Idris was filming his 2017 thriller The Mountain Between Us. This will be Idris' third marriage.