Isabela Moner on the 'Dora' co-star she looks up to as much as Beyoncé

Isabela Moner has one person that she looks up to as much as Beyoncé and that’s her Dora and the Lost City of Gold co-star and veteran actor, Eugenio Derbez. “He’s been helping me throughout the filming process and now,” the actress told HOLA! USA during the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The 17-year-old starlet had the Mexican star by her side as they walked the carpet during the ceremony – and he helped her with a painful shoe emergency. “That’s teamwork, right?” she added. “He’s great to work with.”

Isabela Moner said that she admires co-star Eugenio Derbez as much as she does Beyoncé

Outside of Eugenio, Isabela also shared that one Marvel super villain and a tough Puerto Rican actor has also been a source of support. “Someone who has actually been really amazing is Josh Brolin as well as Benicio del Toro,” she shared. “They were both in Sicario and that was a really tough movie to film.” She continued: “They were always there for me, like big teddy bears. Thanos is actually a huge teddy bear himself .”

MORE: Isabela Moner takes the most hilarious selfie with her Dora co-stars

The Latin Billboards marked a big night, as Isabella celebrated a milestone in her career – presenting her very first award on television. "I’ve never presented,” she noted. “So, this will be fun.” Eugenio was proud to support her throughout the process. The pair shared their excitement when it came to who they wanted to see take the stage during one of the biggest night’s in Latin music. “Rosalía,” the duo exclaimed.

The 17-year-old actress stars in Dora and the Lost City of Gold

MORE: Isabela Moner dishes on her "tough guy" co-stars Josh Brolin and Benico del Toro

As for Eugenio, he was excited to see a fellow industry veteran. “Juan Luis Guerra. I grew up hearing all of his songs so, I’m a huge fan of his.” Isabela added: “I’m excited to see J Balvin as well as Nicky Jam because I know him and I support him throughout everything. He’s amazing.” Isabela and Eugenio will star alonside Eva Longoria in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, out in theatres July 31.