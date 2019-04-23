Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019: Where and how to watch the live show

Latin music’s biggest night is rapidly approaching. The 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards will air on Thursday, April 25, celebrating the biggest names in LatinX music and their success from the last year. The show will air live from the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. It’s set to be a night full of fun, as the show kicks off live on Telemundo at 8pm est. This year, Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino will lead the charge as the host of the evening.

Gaby Espino will host this year's ceremony

This year’s music cycle saw the rise and breakout of some of the biggest names. Ozuna leads the pack with a whopping 23 nominations in 15 categories – making it a record in the history of the ceremony. J Balvin and Nicky Jam follow closely behind with 13. Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee each have a total of 12. Romeo Santos is up for six. Cardi B, and Shakira each have a chance to leave the ceremony with four awards.

In a year where many of artist found crossover success, Cardi B, Drake, Demi Lovato and DJ Snake compete against each other in the Crossover Artist of the Year category. Jennifer Lopez, Luis Miguel, Romeo Santos and Shakira are all up for the Tour of the Year category. It wouldn’t be an award show without show-stopping performances.

Luis Fonsi, Marc Anthony, Romeo Santos and Ozuna are set to take the stage. Some stars have also teased possible on-stage collaborations. This year, veteran musician Juan Luis Guerra will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Other notable guests and performers include, Becky G, Bad Bunny, Anitta, Karol G, Rosalía and more. Be sure to follow HOLA! USA for all of the updates from the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.