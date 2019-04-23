Attention, all Taylor Swift fans! There might be something huge on the horizon coming from the 29-year-old singer, and the clues are in her outfits. On two ocassions this week, she was spotted wearing clothes that many T-Swift experts believe are part of her her upcoming album, which is regarded as the TS7 era. If you recall, her last Reputation ~era~ consisted of snakes, grunge makeup and more snakes. Now, Taylor has swapped black liner for frosted pink tips and is dressing up in pastel florals galore. So what gives?

Taylor Swift was spotted wearing a long-sleeve shirt that featured her "Taylor Swift" branding, leading fans into a flurry of speculation

According to Taylor's Instagram, she's dropping something in t-minus two days and 23 hours (on April 26), and many fans are speculating it might be her new album. Another clue to this album release is that fact the she's drastically switched up her wardrobe.

On Monday, the Delicate singer stepped out in New York City wearing pink short shorts adorned with florals and a matching white long-sleeve crop top sweater that also featured pastel-colored flowers. However, the most interesting part of her outfit was the fact that the sweater had her branding with the words "Taylor Swift" written across the sleeve.

Later that night, the singer also made an appearance at Gigi Hadid's 24th birthday party, but decided to forgo the denim theme and wear even more florals. Besides her changing outfits, Taylor's Instagram feed hints that she's promoting a new project. There are cats, hearts, glitter and LOTS of pink. See for yourself:

The singer's feed is another clue to her upcoming project

In any case, Taylor is doing what she does best—she's bringing her fans together. She was recently named one of TIME's most influential people, and her friend Shawn Mendes had some nice words to say of Taylor's influence. "Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy," he wrote. "It all comes from her—her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible. She’s the master of putting the perfect amount of thought into not overthinking, and that’s why her music connects so well."