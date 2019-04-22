Saturday night proved to be a memorable one for the stars of Saved by the Bell. It’s been nearly 30 years since the hit sitcom aired on TV, and to celebrate the good ol’ years, teen heartthrob Mario Lopez, who played AC Slater, met up with some of the cast members – including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley and Tiffani Amber Thiessen. The actor took to Instagram to share an epic photo of the party of eight which includes the actors of Bayside High and their significant others out for dinner. “Friends forever,” he wrote.

The teen sitcom aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993

The other cast members also took to the ‘gram to post the same photo. Mark-Paul, 45, captioned the pic with, “This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like...” Meanwhile, Tiffani and Elizabeth both wrote, “Friends forever.” Saved by the Bell ran on NBC from 1989 to 1993 and also featured Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle), Dustin Diamond (Screech) and Dennis Haskins (Principal Richard Belding).

Since the teen sitcom’s final episode, Mario has gone on to appear on several TV shows, films and hosted for numerous shows as well. Today, the Extra host is married to his wife Courtney Laine Mazza and the happy couple have two adorable children, Gia, 7 and Dominic, 4 - and another on the way! The 45-year-old and his wife announced the joyful news back in January with a sneaky Instagram post in which each of the members of the fam took turns sharing what they are up to in 2019.

Mario's family of four will soon be a family of five!

When it was her turn, Courtney yells, “I’m having a baby!” while revealing her growing baby bump. “We are adding to the team,” Mario said. “We’re going to be a party of five." As for what they’re having, the family is still not sure. "We don’t know what we’re having. If it’s going to be a boy or a girl,” he said.