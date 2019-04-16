Kim Kardashian defends her decision to become a lawyer with some words of encouragment

Kim Kardashian shared some words of encouragement despite being trolled for her decision to become a lawyer. Last week, he Keeping Up With the Kardashians star nearly broke the internet (again) when she announced she was studying to become a attorney. Although many showed support, some were quick to comment about her non-formal education and even told her to “stay in her lane.” However, the mom-of-soon-to-be-four took to Instagram to shut down negative comments and address those not in accordance with her four-year apprenticeship.

“I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane,'” she said. "I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams and the accomplishment of new goals.”

The KKW Beauty founder then explained she’s been putting in the hours and even changed her phone number because she had made the commitment to make this dream of hers come true. “My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying,” she continued. “There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me.”

You may recall, Kim K’s late father, Robert Kardashian, was a lawyer most famously known for being part of O.J. Simpson’s defense team. “My dad had a library, and when you pushed on this wall there was this whole hidden closet room, with all of his O.J. evidence books,” she told Vogue. On weekends I would always snoop and look through. I was really nosy about the forensics,” she added.

As for how her family took the news? Her mom Kris Jenner admitted she was taken by surprise and "did not see this coming." Meanwhile, to her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, it all made some sense being she had an obsession with true-crime programming and court TV shows.