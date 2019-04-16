When celebrity friends get together to hang out, it truly is a magical moment, especially when such moments come with video footage. Take for example, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham gifting us with boomerangs and selfies while celebrating Easter this week. MA-GIC. Now, another group of A-list friends are spending time together...across seas. According to Insta stories, Zoe Saldana is currently in Dubai with her friends Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson. Let's investigate!

Zoe Saldana is currently on a girls trip in Dubai with fellow actresses Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth took to her Instagram to post a video showing the area where the three actresses were spending some quality time together. "I'm filming you," she said behind the camera as she pointed it towards Kate and Zoe, who both blew kisses to the camera.

According to sources, the trio were hanging out at the Al Fajidi Historial District in Dubai, or "Old Dubai," a region that offers several cultural acitivities and tours along with stunning views of the city.

The actresses also posted on their Instagrams about the other locations they visited during the trip. Gwyneth took a picture at a beach next to a blue jellyfish, while Kate posted a photo of a falconry lesson in the Dubai dessert. "Watched this beauty fly," she captioned the photo of her holding a falcon.

As for Zoe, the Latina Powerhouse has yet to post anything of the trip, but this Dubai getaway comes at a perfect time. She previously opened up about her busy schedule this year. “Besides working and building a business, I’m still creating art with my family,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star told HOLA! USA. “I’m pretty swamped right now being a new mom to three rambunctious boys! I feel I’m a full-time everything!”

Although we are still not sure what these three A-listers are doing in Dubai, we certainly can't wait to see what other Insta coverage they provide for us.