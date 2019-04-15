Maluma makes one of his biggest dreams a 'reality' with the help of Madonna

One of Maluma’s biggest dreams is coming true! The 25-year-old HP singer took to his Instagram to announce his brand new single featuring Madonna. “MADONN X MALUMA M &M This seems incredible, I still can not believe it, but it IS a REALITY!! On April 17 we release our song called #MEDELLIN.” The single, off of Madonna’s upcoming album Madame X, appears to pay homage to the Colombian singer’s home city. The Like A Virgin singer took to her Instagram to share the news. “Madame X New (drip emoji) @maluma."

Maluma and Madonna announced their new single Medellin Photo: Instagram/@maluma

While there has been no sneak peak of the single, the artwork for the song hints at something super glam. Maluma looks dapper in a dramatic red suit with gold embellishments, as he sits close, and lock hands with Madonna, who wears a dramatic white dress and top hat combination. The Corázon singer shared a more risqué picture featuring him and the 60-year-old songstress getting close for the single artwork on his Instagram stories.

Maluma hinted at the collaboration in February. The Felices los 4 singer shared a picture of him and Madge in the studio. “MA DU MA,” he playfully captioned one of the images of the pair. In March, the Mala Mia singer hinted his and Madonna's time in the studio. “I had the opportunity to share some time with her in Los Angeles,” he told Billboard. “I joined her there in the studio. We just had a beautiful connection."

"She’s one of my biggest inspirations and for me, it’s such a pleasure that I can call her my friend.” Maluma, who first met the Material Girl at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, continued: “She’s doing her album and she wanted me to be a part of it. “Everything is in her hands, whatever she wants to do with things that we were doing in the studio.”