Miley Cyrus seems to be living the best of both worlds again— loving on her Hannah Montana fans and being the rebel Miley we have come to love. The former Hannah Montana star stepped away from her on-screen image by drastically changing her image, music and speaking out on controversial topics. Recently, though, the Wrecking Ball singer surprised fans by showing she has not forgotten the character that brought her to stardom.

In late March, Miley Cyrus changed her hair to mirror that of Hannah Montana: golden blonde, highlights, bangs and a layered cut. In case the matching look with her alter ego was not enough, Miley sent her fans on a spiral down memory lane with videos of herself singing the popular show’s Best of Both Worlds and Nobody’s Perfect hit songs. See it for yourself in the video below:

Loading the player...

Miley Cyrus, now 26, began acting as Hannah Montana when she was just 11 years old and has expressed mixed feelings toward that time in her life. In 2015 Miley told Marie Claire, ”From the time I was 11, it was, 'You're a pop star! That means you have to be blonde, and you have to have long hair, and you have to put on some glittery tight thing,’ Meanwhile, I'm this fragile little girl playing a 16-year-old in a wig and a ton of makeup.” The We Can’t Stop singer has also stated that she was living her dream of being in Disney, but she was also suffering anxiety, chugging coffee to keep going and spending 12 hours on set.

Check out: ORDINARY TO EXTRAORDINARY: SURPRISING STAR TRANSFORMATIONS

Luckily for Miley and Hannah fans, the international superstar seems to have made peace with her Disney days and in March 2019, she remembered those memories with joy. Miley’s revival of the character led fans to speculate about a possible Hannah Montana comeback because besides changing her look, she sang out to multiple Disney songs and visited the Disneyland theme park.

On the road to Disneyland Miley sported a Disney California T-shirt and to get in the mood, she honored fellow Disney stars with her ride’s playlist. The Nothing Breaks like a Heart singer posted videos of herself singing to High School Musical’s Stick to the Satus Quo and Breaking Free in posts where she tagged Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, and she also sang another throwback song: Hilary Duff’s So Yesterday.