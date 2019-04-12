Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble entered the celebrity scene as Justin Bieber’s tour manager and has a reported net worth of around $2.5million. After meeting at the Riccardo Tisci’s lavish 40th birthday party in Ibiza, Spain back in 2014, 63-year-old Kris and Corey seemed to have an immediate connection.

It might have been a natural attraction as Atlanta native Corey 38, isn't just a family man, but is also unintimidated by fame, which probably helps when you become part of the immense – and very public – Kardashian-Jenner clan! He's very close to not only pop icon Justin, whom he often refers to as his "nephew", but also to Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kris' son-in-law, Kanye West.

That's not to say it was an easy road. Despite his close relation with the Hollywood world, becoming an honorary Kardashian member was not a simple feat for Corey. At first, the reality star’s daughters were not big fans of their mom dating a man of their own age. Kris has also said she has no plans of marrying Corey, but as time goes on we’ve seen the two happily strut red carpets, become instagram official, and attend family festivities together, like Kim’s 38th birthday bash in Las Vegas. Watch the video above for all the deets on this modern love story.