Dance your way to the Billboard Latin Awards with the nominees' crossover hits

Latin music has taken the grand stage over the last year. Some of the biggest moments have seen top performers reaching new heights with their crossover hits. Latinx artists have broken the mold when it comes to creating music that have people dancing across the world. Today, there is a host of Latin talent making their mark in the world of popular music. Marc Anthony pulled Will Smith out of his comfort zone. Cardi B, J Balvin and Bad Bunny reached major milestones with their single, and Becky G has gone country. Ahead of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019, here is a rundown of some of the Latin music crossover hits, brought to you by some of this year's nominees, that made some of the biggest stars in the genre even brighter.

Está Rico – Marc Anthony, Will Smith and Bad Bunny

Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny showed the Fresh Prince of Bel Air how it’s done in Puerto Rico. Está Rico was released in 2018 and saw the 50-year-old entertainer pulling his good friend Will Smith out of his comfort zone. On the track, the actor rapped in English and Spanish. Will marked a career milestone when he performed the song live alongside Marc and Bad Bunny at the 2018 Latin Grammys.

Taki Taki – DJ Snake, Ozuna, Cardi B, Selena Gomez

DJ Snake got Selena Gomez to make a quick return to music with the help of Ozuna and Cardi B. The French producer created a track with strong Spanish voices in mind and knew exactly who to call. "I wanted more females on the record that were like Spanish speaking,” DJ Snake told Billboard. “So two queens right here. They blessed me with this greatness and this energy. Selena and Cardi. It’s just a great combo." Taki Taki was a success, debuting at number one on the Latin charts, number two on the Hot Dance/Electric Charts and number 27 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lost in the Middle of Nowhere (Spanish Remix ) – Kane Brown ft. Becky G

Kane Brown enlisted the help of Becky G to create a country/reggaetón hit. The Green Light Go songstress joined the country musician on the original version of the song on his Experiment album, but the duo took the track up a notch with some Latin flair. The pair sings in a the perfect blend of English and Spanish on the track that the Mexican beauty dubbed as “Spanglish Country”. “You guys!! We have a Spanglish country song out!! Creating the original version of #LostInTheMiddleOfNowhere was already a dream come true... this Spanish version is something that people haven’t really heard before and I’m so excited for you guys to enjoy it. ¡Fue tan divertido trabajar con mi amigo @kanebrown_music en este remix!"

I Like It – Cardi B, J Balvin, Bad Bunny

Cardi, J Balvin and Bad Bunny made history with this catchy track. I Like It, from Cardi’s Grammy-winning Invasion of Privacy album, saw the hip-hop artist scoring her first number one on the Hot 100 chart. The single was also the first time that the two Latino superstars reached Number 1. I Like It also won an MTV Video Music Award for Song of the Summer. Cardi and the boys performed the single live at the 2018 Latin Grammys and the 2018 Coachella Valley Music Festival.

MIA – Bad Bunny ft. Drake

Drake made his way (back) to the Latin charts in 2018 when he appeared on Bad Bunny’s single off his debut album, X 100pre. The pair heated things up in Miami for the collaboration, which was a dream for the Puerto Rican rapper. “I can’t believe the collaboration became a reality,” the 25-year-old rapper told Entertainment Tonight. MIA reached the top spot in three Latin airplay categories.