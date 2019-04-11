coachella 2019, coachella, long hair, long hairstyles, music festival, princess switch, vanessa hudgens and austin butler, vanessa hudgens coachella

Just like love and marriage, Vanessa Hudgens and Coachella go together like a horse and carriage! The actress has earned the title Queen of Coachella and as such, she is debuting a new hairstyle just in time for festival season. Vanessa, who’s known to be an avid festival goer, took to her Instagram to post a picture with her new festival-ready hair. “Spring time vibessss,” she wrote next to a pic where she appears staring into the distance looking radiant with bronzey makeup and a gorgeous long mane. The actress further embraced warm weather season wearing an airy floral dress with spaghetti straps from clothing brand Divine Heritage.

VIEW GALLERY Queen of Coachella Vanessa Hudgens debuts shiny new hair to kick off festival season Photo: Instagram/@vanessahudgens

The Second Act star can thank celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood, who also took to the favorited social media app to show off Vanessa’s shiny new locks. On his Insta-stories, the hair guru shared glimpses of the 30-year-old soaking up the sun as she walks around what appears to be someone’s backyard. “Ok byeee @vanessahudgens ready for festival season!” he wrote as she runs off in her flirty cream-colored sundress.

This year, the High School Musical alum announced she’s teamed up with Amazon to order all her festival essentials and have them delivered right to an Amazon locker inside the gates of Coachella. For the first time, the retail giant has launched the Coachella-approved storefront where customers can purchase their must-have essentials to be readily available at the music-filled destination.

VIEW GALLERY The star from The Princess Switch has also teamed up with Amazon for all her Coachella must-have essentials

So what’s likely to be included in Vanessa’s order? Apparently a phone charger, hand lotion, makeup wipes and lip balm are all part of her Coachella essentials. In a statement Vanessa also admitted, “I always run out of sunscreen because I end up sharing it with everyone, or sometimes I realize I forgot things that I want." She continued, “Now, with Amazon, you can literally just order it and pick it up, in a locker, at the festival.”