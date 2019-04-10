Jennifer Lopez responds to infidelity rumors about Alex Rodriguez: 'I know what the truth is'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are currently on that post-engagement high, but if you recall, there was a small hiccup a few weeks ago regarding a cheating scandal. Quick refresher: Alex's former New York Yankees teammate Jose Canseco publicly accused Alex of cheating with Jose's ex-wife Jessica immediately after news broke of the couple's engagement. The whole thing went down on Twitter, and Jennifer has never addressed the rumors...until now. The 50-year-old actress went on The Breakfast Club radio show and shared her feelings on the whole situation.

Jennifer Lopez addressed Alex Rodriguez's cheating rumors on Wednesday morning on The Breakfast Club radio show

“I mean, it doesn’t matter,” Jennifer simply told radio host Charlamagne Tha God during her appearance on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday morning. “I know what the truth is. I know who [Alex] is. He knows who I am. We’re just happy.”

MORE: José Canseco's ex Jessica addresses claims of relations with JLo's fiancé A-Rod

Yes, girl, yes! She also basically warded off future cheating rumors by saying that she and Alex are comfortable in their relationship, thank you very much. “We’re not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is,” she said. “I know what our relationship is.”

“I mean, it doesn’t matter. “I know what the truth is. I know who [Alex] is. He knows who I am. We’re just happy," she told radio host Charlamagne Tha God

Besides JLo denying the allegations, Jessica, the woman who Alex was accused of cheating with, also shut the rumors down. “Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5," she said in a Twitter statement. "I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends...”

Now, let's get back to our regularly scheduled content of JLo and A-Rod being adorable and what not.