Ever since the news broke that Jennifer Lopez had accepted Alex Rodriguez's romantic Bahamas proposal last month, fans of the Bronx Diva have been beside themselves with excitement. But anyone hoping the big day is imminent will be disappointed after the singer has said she's too busy to even think about anything bridal. "We haven't started planning yet. You know, we just got engaged!" she told New York radio show Cubby & Carolina In the Morning. "Then right afterwards we started working right away, and we're working the rest of the year, so I don't know what's going to happen. "We haven't decided if we're going to squeeze it (wedding) in somewhere or we're going to wait, so... I really don't know yet..."

The On the Floor singer is currently filming Hustlers, which tells the tale of a group of erotic dancers who turn the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clients. The movie co-stars rapper Cardi B, and actresses Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart, and as production got underway, Jennifer showed off her insane bikini body on Instagram. "I'm a hustler baby... I just want you to know... #Ramona on fire," she captioned the steamy shot. "On set and in character for #hustlersmovie."

Jennifer has since described her character Ramona as "tough" and "gritty" - a far cry from her usual girl-next-door roles in hit romantic comedies like Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, but she has enjoyed pushing herself out of her comfort zone for the raunchy role, and Alex has been fully supportive of her creative decision. "He knows I'm a serious actor," she shared at a TIDALxCRWN event on Tuesday. "He sees the bravery in what I'm doing (for Hustlers)."

In addition to her big movie project, JLo is also promoting her new single, Medicine - which features French Montana - ahead of her upcoming It's My Party: The Live Celebration tour, during which she will ring in her 50th birthday.