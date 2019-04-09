In case you missed it, Jennifer Lopez released an incredibly chic music video for her latest single Medicine, and it features the usual JLo-approved glam set in a high-fashion winter wonderland circus. But there's one specific hairstyle that made us feel a certain kind of way, a hairstyle that will surely be the next trend everyone will be buzzing about: animal-print hair.

Jennifer Lopez wears animal print hair in her latest music video for her new track Medicine

During the sleek video, JLo takes on several characters, including pole dancer, sexy ring leader, literal cake topper, fortune teller and—this is the best one—an animal, or at least that's what her hair is saying. She's wearing a bejeweled navy gown that has two hip high slits paired with a gorgeous shimmering choker. As for her hair, she's wearing animal print along her long locks. Her hair stylist Chris Appleton took to Instagram to show off the look. "Obsessed with this Animal print hair on @jlo," he wrote.

Hair was a huge factor in the video for the Medicine singer. She was originally going to wear an all-white style, but it proved too much of a challenge. There were a few styles the glam squad went through, but all looked bad. "I had a white feathered cap—it made me look like my grandmother’s…it was terrible," she joked in an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette of the video. "In this video because of the all white, we thought we’ll do a white look, but there’s no white hair in the video…not for me anyway. I wanted it, I really really wanted it, but it wasn’t meant to be."

The song itself is a girl power anthem for all the ladies out there. "It’s a very sassy song," the 49-year-old singer shared. "Very kind of women empowerment and giving you a taste of what you give out. Letting guys know that we're not going to take any junk."

To see JLo's many looks, watch the full music video here.