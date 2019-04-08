Jennifer Lopez is getting personal with the launch of new YouTube channel

Jennifer Lopez is getting personal in a new space with the launch of her YouTube channel. The actress, singer, dancer, mother and host created the space to give fans and subscribers a closer look into her life. “Can’t wait to show you guys what I have on my YouTube channel,” she wrote next to the intro video on Instagram. “Head over to the link in my bio see what I’m all about.” Following the 49-year-old’s exciting announcement, her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez added a comment to celebrate the occasion. “This will be bananas,” the MLB star wrote.

Jennifer Lopez launched her YouTube channel

In her launch video, the World of Dance judge showcased a series of moments from her career, as she opened up about the things she is plans on sharing with subscribers. “Here is more of Jennifer. Jennifer the person,” the Second Act star said. “I never really get to talk about the things that people ask me when they see me every day.” She continued: “There’s a lot that I want to say and that I want to share. This YouTube channel is a place to do that.”

Jennifer’s channel will cover a range of topics from her work life, to her fitness journey and give an inside look at her relationship with A-Rod and her children. Jennifer’s first video on her channel, was dedicated to taking her fans behind-the-scenes of her latest music video, Medicine. In the 14-minute clip, the songstress breaks down the good, bad and ugly from the beautiful two-day shoot.

Jennifer’s YouTube channel has over 10 million subscribers. Prior to the announcement, the channel was dedicated to music and live performance clips. JLo is on the right track to joining Kim Kardashian and a host of other celebrities turned influencers. The Medicine video, featuring French Montana, has upwards of one million views – after just premiering on Sunday, April7. Jennifer’s YouTube welcome has raked in almost 300,000 views. It’s not going to be hard to stay tuned, as we’re sure J.Lo will produce some of the best online content.