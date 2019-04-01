Selena Gomez is making her return to the big screen in new zombie flick 'The Dead Don't Die'

Selena Gomez is hitting the big screen! On Monday, April 1, the Wolves singer took to her Instagram to premiere the trailer for her upcoming zombie flick, The Dead Don’t Die. “A new film from Jim Jarmusch. June 14th – can’t wait. #TheDeadDontDie,” the 26-year-old captioned the teaser of the trailer on her Instagram. The Focus Films spot sees an A-list cast of stars fighting off an invasion of the undead in the town of Centerville.

The film, according to the trailer, stars “the greatest zombie cast ever dissembled.” Joining Selena in the film are Bill Murry, Rosie Perez, Luka Sabbat, Iggy Pop, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi and Austin Butler. According to her IMDB, the Back to You singer plays Zoe. Fans get a taste of Selena’s character as she cruises along a dirt road and has one of the first reactions to the invasion. While watching TV with Austin and Luka’s character, Selena exclaims: “Don’t joke, it’s really, really creepy.”

Fans are going to have to wait until June 14, when the film hits theatres nationwide to see her full performance. The Dead Don’t Die will be Selena’s first film since she lent her voice to 2018’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Prior to her role in the upcoming horror flick, the Disney Channel alum starred in Wizards of Waverly Place, Neighbors 2, Monte Carlo and a host of other films.

Selena joins the all-star cast for the upcoming film Photo: The Grosby Group

In the run up to the movie’s release, Selena has been keeping herself busy. Last month the Good for You songstress shared that she is getting back to the music. During an Instagram live session on March 12, the superstar revealed she is working on another album. “I’m currently in the studio and it’s going really good,” she told those who were tuned in. “I'm just nervous about it. Cause I feel like the next few choices I make are very crucial.”

