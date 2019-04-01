In the wake of Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis, dozens of Latin artists are coming together for a concert to aid the South American country. The mastermind behind the upcoming project is music producer Nadir Khayat a.k.a. RedOne, who is working on a song similar to the one he co-produced for Haiti nine years ago: We Are the World 25 for Haiti. RedOne is now working on Estamos Contigo which will be recorded during Billboard Latin Music Week in Las Vegas later this month.

Carlos Vives, Maluma and Luis Fonsi were some of the Latin artists that performed at the Venezuela Aid Live Concert

In a Billboard interview he explains the idea came following the Venezuela Aid Live concert that took place in February at Cúcuta, Colombia – the Colombia-Venezuela border. The charity event gathered over 30 artists including Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Carlos Vives and Juan Luis Guerra, among others. After watching the concert, Red became inspired to make a song in honor of Venezuela and everything that’s happening in the world. The record producer tells Billboard, “It was a calling and I felt that I had to do this. I started working on the idea and the music with my brother EJ.”

Thousands gathered at the charity concert that took place on February 22, 2019 at the Colombia-Venezuela border

Although the process of confirming artists is still under way, RedOne has tapped Venezuelan star Nacho to write the Spanish lyrics and Puerto Rican artist Jean Rodriguez of COASTCITY to write the English lyrics for Estamos Contigo. “We wanted to involve Nacho because besides being very talented, he’s lived this in his country,” says RedOne.

Estamos Contigo wil be recorded later this month during Billboard Latin Music Week

A music video for the bilingual song that will send a message of love and unity is also in the works. The clip will feature footage from the concert in Cúcuta as well as from the recording session for the song. RedOne explained, “This song is not political at all, this is for the people. Many times, when a song is honest and real, magic happens.” He adds: Estamos Contigo is magical and it will touch a lot of people."