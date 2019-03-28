Besides celebrating the trailer debut of his new flick Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Eugenio Derbez is also celebrating love! The Mexican actor and his wife Alessandro Rosaldo ticked off their 13th anniversary this week, and they marked the happy occasion with sweet Instagram messages.

Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo celebrated their 13th anniversary with sweet Instagram messages Photo: Instagram/alexrosaldo

"13 years since we took this life changing trip," Eugenio wrote on his Insta post. "Thanks @alexrosaldo for coming along and sticking by me all these years!" The message was accompanied by two pictures of the couple back in the day.

MORE: Eugenio Derbez on his acting dynasty and whether his youngest will follow suit

Alessandra also took to her own account to share a photo of the couple. "13 years together today," she captioned along with the hashtag: "who would have thought."

Eugenio has three children—Aislynn, Vadhir and José—with Mexican actress Victoria Ruffo and a 4-year-old daughter Aitana, with Alessandra.

Eugenio previously opened up about his family life, sharing how his children could potentially take after him. “At first, none of them wanted to be actors," he told HOLA! USA. "But little by little they started giving in to it. Aislinn wanted to study visual art and ended up acting and today she’s producing her own work.”

As for their youngest girl Aitana, she's destined for stardom. "I wouldn't be surprised if she followed in her parents' footsteps," he shared. "It's almost unquestionable that there will be another Derbez [actor]. Not because she’s my daughter, but because I have no doubt in my mind that she’ll be a great actress.”

Here's to amor!