As you know, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are newly-engaged with a shiny ring (worth over $1 million!) to prove it. Since the happy announcement, there have been cheating rumors (emphasis on rumors) swirling around, but the cute couple are paying no attention to them. The evidence lies with their public declarations of love on Instagram and their public displays of affection on sets. Just see how Alex is caressing JLo's *ahem* booty while visiting her on the set of her new flick Hustlers.

Alex Rodriguez was photographed getting cozy with Jennifer Lopez on the set of her new movie Hustlers

Hustlers is currently filming in New York City, and like the good fiancé that he is, Alex visited JLo on set. She was in her Bronx girl costume wearing white pants, a tank, and a jean jacket paired with oversized shades and hoop earrings. He was photographed holding her between takes and talking with her co-stars, including Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu.

Before filming began, Alex took to his Instagram to share how he happy he is for Jennifer. "This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, “Hustlers,” he wrote. "I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!! She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project. Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us."

A-Rod was also pictured talking with her co-stars, including Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu

According to Deadline, the film will follow a group of strippers “who who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients." Besides Jennifer, the flick will feature a star-studded cast, including Cardi B, Constance Wu, Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Julia Stiles. The film’s director Lorene Scafaria also shared why she chose Jennifer to tackle the lead role. “There is no other actor who could embody this raw and dynamic character with such complexity, humanity and intelligence,” she said. "It’s always been her. She’s f—ing Jennifer Lopez.”