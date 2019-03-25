Last week, Jennifer Lopez stepped out looking flawless during a shopping trip to H&M in New York City with her daughter Emme. Sure, JLo probably scored some bargains in the always affordable retail chain and most likely snatched some pieces from H&M Studio's SS19 collection, but for the occasion, the singer opted to go ultra-luxe by wearing an outfit worth more than a whopping $100K (yes, $100,000!). Please scroll to get a glimpse at what exactly JLo wore for a casual trip to H&M.

First things first, the newly-engaged star was spotted holding a Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag, which if you're not well-versed in the language of fashion, is extremely expensive. The purse alone is valued at $100K. Besides the Birkin, the 50-year-old singer wore a $695 Vince belted wool coat paired with $490 Alexander McQueen white platform sneakers and $60 sunglasses, which are from her and A-Rod's recently-released Quay Australia capsule collection.

The mother and daughter stylish duo were joined by Jennifer's younger sister Lynda Lopez, who was spotted carrying a few H&M bags as the trio walked out of the store.

This shopping spree comes a few days after JLo and her fiancé announced their newest collaboration with Quay Australia. "You guys know that I’m ONLY about things that I really love, and if you know me you know that @quayaustralia has become one of those things," JLo shared with her fans. "They have literally become part of my daily life and Alex’s too. 💕 I am SOO excited to share our collaboration that we’ve been working on. For men and women: #QuayxJLo #QuayxARod."

As for the singer's go-to accessory? "Sunglasses are my accessory of self-expression," she wrote. "I can wear them from the gym to the red carpet, and this line perfectly captures the sporty, but also sexy and glam vibe that I love!!"

