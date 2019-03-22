Salma Hayek reveals she and Antonio Banderas are working together again: “No! This is not a #tbt!”

Good news! Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas are working together again! The Mexican actress took to Instagram to reveal Antonio will be playing her co-star in the upcoming sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. “No! This is not a #tbt! It’s a reunion! We’re working together again for #thehitmansbodyguard2,” she wrote. The actors, who've appeared in the films Desperado, Frida and Once Upon a Time in Mexico, among others, seem to be filming a scene in which Salma’s hands are tied up, and Antonio comes to her rescue.

Salma and Antonio are currently filming the upcoming film The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Hey, they’re both smiling so we can only assume they’re allies in the film, right? Just a few days before, the Frida star posted another snap on set with co-star Ryan Renolds which left his wife, Blake Lively, feeling conflicted. “Another day at the office!” wrote Salma. Blake could not resist her admiration for both and commented, “Super conflicted over who I’m more in love with...This is gonna take me a minute.”

Salma and Blake’s friendship goes back years as in 2012 the actresses shared the screen in the film Savages. In 2016 the movie stars enjoyed a girls' night complete with a chocolate marshmallow pizza. Blake’s mother and sister were also in on the fun. Salma plays the hitman’s wife, Sonia Kincaid, in the first film which also includes A-listers Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson and Richard E. Grant.

Although the official trailer for the upcoming film isn’t out yet, it’s safe to say the new storyline revolves around her character. Earlier this month, the 52-year-old Hollywood start debuted her new film, The Hummingbird Project, which she teased her fans about for months. The mom-of-one tricked her followers after she posted a picture with a never before seen hairstyle: a head-full of grey hair. However, for the new film, the Puss in Boots actress looks to have her signature dark locks back. Stay tuned for the official trailer!