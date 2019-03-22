Barack Obama shares special advice for newly engaged Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement got a presidential seal of approval. The MLB star shared a special note from President Obama with his followers. “This means the world to us #44,” the caption read. The handwritten note was addressed “Jennifer and Alex.” Inside, the former POTUS wrote a sweet message with some keen advice for the couple. “Jennifer + Alex, Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement. After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better.”

Barack Obama sent a sweet note to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez after their engagement

J-Rod got engaged during a romantic island getaway on March 9. Earlier this week, the Dinero songstress spoke out for the first time about the moment she said “yes.” “We’re really happy,” she told People magazine. Everything that we do, we do together. He knows my dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger.” Barack and Michelle weren’t the only set of famous friends to celebrate Jennifer and Alex’s love. After the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news, a host of their celebrity friends chimed in.

Kris Jenner, Sofia Carson, Jasmine Tookes and more stars left congratulatory messages for the couple. While the notes were great, the pair have a famous friend to thank for their engagement. Ellen DeGeneres, who Jennifer tagged in her engagement post, told her audience that she takes full responsibility for giving Alex “the little push” he needed to propose. Jennifer, 49, and Alex, 43, were filled with gratitude after receiving all of the love. The A-list couple took to their Instagram accounts to say thanks.

Jennifer and Alex got engaged on March 9

“There aren’t many words to share with you, only feelings,” the caption above of photo of the pair hugging right after their engagement read. “Gratitude. Excitement. And just…joy. We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can’t do it without all of you.” The statement continued: “We are so thankful for all your messages of love and congratulations.”