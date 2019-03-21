Simply put, Aimee Garcia is a powerhouse. The Lucifer actress has been among a long list of women, including Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Gina Rodriguez and Gloria Calderon to name a few, leading the charge on how the Latinx community is perceived in the United States and the world. “We're so powerful together; we really are,” the El Chicano actress tells HOLA! USA. “I mean, we have credits; we have experience; we have projects; we have ideas.” In fact, her words were so impactful that for upcoming The Addams Family animated movie, the creators changed her look to be more representative of her as a person.

Keep reading to learn more on how her character was altered and see how when she, Eva and the rest of the Latinas who Lunch get together magic happens.

Aimee Garcia is the star of Lucifer

HOLA! USA: You have said that your roots have really shaped the type of woman you are today…

Aimee Garcia: “Definitely. I was born and raised in Chicago and educated at Northwestern. I feel very all-American, but I'm definitely full-blown Latina. Spanish is my first language, and I don't even realize it, but I'm like God, I really do talk so loud and so fast, and I can't help but dance when I hear music. I just feel like it's in my blood. And I carry that in my personal and professional life. And as far as my work, I'm constantly adding Spanish –most recently in the animated The Addams Family.”

That's great…

“It’s a major movie that comes out in October with Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Bette Midler… and I was just so flattered that now kids are going to watch The Addams Family and see someone who represents them. Even on Lucifer I try to speak Spanish. I just want it to be authentic, and my authentic truth is if mom calls, I speak to her in Spanish. So, I try to infuse that in my characters.”

MORE: READ ALL ABOUT OUR LATINA POWERHOUSES

Aimee loves the brainstorms that go on at the Latinas who Lunch gatherings

There is this real moment of Latinas coming together…

“We have this group… it's Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Gina Rodriguez, Rosario Dawson, Gloria Calderon, Justina Machado. We all get together, and it’s a bunch of these amazing Latinas just discussing things. Eva's like, ‘Look, if you’re on a show, ask to direct.’ It wasn't until she had said that that I thought, ‘That's a really good point. I should ask.’ It was because of this Latinas who Lunch that Eva planted that idea in my head. It's nice to know people have your back because when I started, you kind of felt a little like well, I guess it's me against the world a little bit.”

With this support system, it is really power by numbers and helps the many causes you all work with.

“I think combined, we probably have access to ten million people just because of our social media. We can reach a big part of the world. Everyone has their charities, and we go and support each other. You can say whatever you want about Latinas… whatever you are, we're very, very fiercely loyal and protective of our tribe.”

What’s the cause closest to your heart?

“I'm so proud of MOSTe. It's a mentorship, college group and scholarship organization for young girls in certain areas in L.A. These are just girls that happen to be born in lower income areas, but they're the same as anybody else. They just need a little guidance and a little help, and they're good to go. I'm having my directorial debut doing the fundraising video where I portray them as they are, which is kind of like superheroes.

Growing up, your parents sound very supportive of you.

“They gave me unconditional support. They were great; they gave me a great education. They gave me all the resources I think to succeed and were very, very, very supportive. They always said you have to graduate college, and then you can do whatever you want.”

The Lucifer star is a big supporter of MOSTe, which helps girls in low income areas to get into college

Now you mention Northwestern. We have to ask… did you go when Meghan Markle was there?

“I think I did, but we weren’t in the same year. I think I was there. I was so busy triple majoring. I majored in Economics, Journalism and French, and I also did musical theater. I was also working.”

Keeping busy then probably prepared you for being nonstop now.

“That’s true. I feel like when I was in college – really inspired, creative, excited for the future. The greatest thing about right now is our stories won’t fall on deaf ears. I feel like the Latino narrative, people are hungry for it. I’m very inspired.”

For more of our Latina Powerhouses, pick up the April edition of HOLA! USA – in English and Spanish – available to subscribers on March 22 and on newsstands March 29.