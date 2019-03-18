Diane Kruger is working hard to get her post-baby body back in shape. Over the weekend, the 42-year-old actress shared a sizzling photo to Instagram flaunting her rock-hard abs. The pic comes not long after her first post-baby red carpet appearance, where she rocked a sultry Versace mini dress.

Last year, Diane Kruger confirmed that she and partner, Norman Reedus, were expecting their first child together

"Am I showing off ? F*** yeah. ‘cause it’s been hard work to get my abs back. I didn’t think it was possible after having a baby. And certainly not at my age," she wrote on the Instagram post that featured the new mom in a bikini after a workout.

The Welcome to Marwen actress thanked fitness guru Hanna Bower who helped get her back on track. "I want to thank @hannahbower2 for sharing her journey and helping me get motivated. I don’t have a trainer, but I’ve been committed to get my body back. For myself first....but also for my 👻 The female body is AMAZING 😉" she said.

The mother also added a hashtag that read, "and yes Im in a bikini working out cause its hot here and why not"

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old actress posted a photo of herself flaunting her post-baby body Photo: Instagram/dianekruger

Although Diane shares her life on social media, the actress has been vocal about protecting her baby's privacy. The new mother previously wrote a plea to respect her child's private life. "Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby," the actress wrote in an Instagram post. "While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety. Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal. Whoever has already posted them, please take them down.Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support."