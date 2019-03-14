In some of the most exciting news of the year so far, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were officially engaged over the weekend. The former Yankees player popped the question to Jennifer during their island getaway in the Bahamas and presented her with a stunning 16 karat diamond ring. And if that wasn't enough, they caught a ride back home to Miami aboard a luxe (and mega romantic) private jet. Now, the newly engaged couple are continuing their celebrations with their whole family.

The incredible moment was captured in this epic proposal picture that looks like it came straight out of a JLo rom-com:

Alex Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer Lopez during their island getaway in the Bahamas Photo: Instagram/jlo

According to Alex's Insta-stories, he and Jennifer arrived back home Wednesday night to spend some quality time with their family. The entrepreneur took a sweet photo of Jennifer lounging with her twins—Maximilian and Emme—on the couch. "Mommy + twins," he wrote in a caption along with a red heart emoji.

Alex also posted a story of the dinner spread for the night, which included everything from tacos and guac to steak, salads and an assortment of sides. From the looks of it, it seems like the whole family was celebrating the engagement news.

The newly-engaged couple are continuing their celebrations back home with their family Photo: Instagram/arod

Alex previously took to Instagram to thank all of the couple's fans for sending positive messages about the engagement. "There aren't many words to share with you, only feelings," he wrote. "Gratitude. Excitement. And just...joy. We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can't do it without all of you. We are so thankful for all your messages of love and congratulations."