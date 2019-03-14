Just when Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are ready to take the plunge and say yes for life, a rumor has emerged that calls Alex's fidelity into question. Ex-MLB player José Canseco has claimed that JLo's fiance had an affair with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco, who decided to break her silence and deny these accusations.

VIEW GALLERY

This past March 9, Alex proposed to JLo with an impressive million-dollar ring during a romantic beach getaway to the Bahamas. The couple made their happy news public by sharing Instagram images of the gorgeous sparkler that sealed the deal and later sharing photos of the moment A-Rod popped the question. As of right now, the couple has ignored these rumors and are focused on enjoying their post-engagement bliss.

RELATED: She said yes! JLo and A-Rod are engaged

Two days after the happy news went public, José Canseco tweeted about the supposed infidelity on Twitter. It was by the same means that Jessica spoke up and put an end to the scandal. “Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends...” the businesswoman wrote on her social media, referencing the fact Jose claims to have met with aliens.

Jessica wanted to explain and give specific details about how things with Alex have been. And she admitted that being the center of the controversy has taken her by surprise. “In fact I don’t even get on Twitter had to download app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on…”, she explained in the first lines of her second tweet.

VIEW GALLERY

RELATED: What will Jennifer Lopez's wedding dress look like?

She also revealed the last time she saw Alex and the circumstances they were under, making it clear that the two are just friends. “Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie (Wilson) and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god,” she said.

Jessica and José wed in 1996 and divorced in 1999, two years after the ex-baseball player was arrested and accused of assaulting his ex-wife when he returned from his daughter’s birthday party.

VER GALERÍA

RELATED: Why the $1M+ sparkler A-Rod gave JLo eclipses all her past engagement rings

To show that nothing and no one will rain on their parade, the Bronx Diva shared a photo gallery with the moment that Alex Rodriguez gave her the ring and popped the question. In the photos, the couple appears on the beach while he, on his knees, presents the million-dollar ring to Jennifer, who excitedly kisses her future husband. Fans were quick to congratulate the couple and send their best wishes.