Ever wondered what Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, future mother to baby Sussex, was like during her school days? Well, same! And lucky for us, singer, actress and (most importantly) Meghan's childhood friend Katharine McPhee just spilled all the details! Scroll for the piping hot tea and some cute throwback pics of Meghan.

Katharine McPhee revealed all the details about her run-in with Meghan Markle at the WE Day UK event last week Photo: Instagram/katharinemcphee

So remember when Meghan made a surprise appearance at the WE Day UK event last week? Turns out, Katharine was also there and they had a ~moment~ to catch up with each other. “She was lovely, and she remembered me," the actress told The Evening Standard about their meeting. "She remembered my sister more specifically because they were in the same class–and she said, ‘I’m just sitting around waiting for the baby to come.’" Looks like Meghan is just as eager as us for baby Sussex to arrive.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Katharine revealed even more details about the "lovely" Duchess of Sussex. “I went to school with Meghan Markle,” she told them on the show that aired Tuesday (March 12). “I was in middle school when she was in high school.”

And was Meghan always so ~regal~ even in her high school days? Answer: Yes. “My sister was in her class, so they were the same age," the actress shared. "She was always lovely and always talented and always put together.” Katharine is currently in England starring in the West End production of Waitress, so can she expect a visit from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? “We did invite her," Katharine revealed. "We’re friends with other friends of hers so we’re going to try to get her to come to the show.”

Katharine previously shared a picture on her Instagram of her and Meghan when they were young theater kids. “Both did musicals together as a kid. one is now the duchess and the other is starring on the west end. basically the same life if you ask me,” she captioned the post.