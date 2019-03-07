Talk about a love letter! Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have dropped a new single and their love for their wives is evident. The song I Don't Care talks about how when the singers are with their significant others, the rest of the world simply does not matter. The rest of the world seems to pale in comparison to their significant others! We have zoomed in on Ed's love for Cherry Seaborn and their relationship history to discover how the pair found their way to each other.

This British heartthrob has known Cherry for most of his life; they met in grade school and became an item in their 20s. Take a look at the video below to find out all the details about how the Shape of You singer conquered the field hockey superstar.

The love song crooner married Cherry in a private ceremony in Suffolk and did not inform the press until a few months later. The couple has been together since 2015 and got engaged in 2018, announcing it with an Instagram picture captioned: “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

Ed and Cherry are quite secretive about their day-to-day lives, Cherry's instagram is set to private and she seldomly appears on her husband's social media. The I Don't Care lyrics make it evident to all fans that the pair is happily in love.

Way to go Ed!