Taylor Swift reveals her feud with Kim Kardashian put her in a dark place

As Taylor Swift approaches her 30th birthday in December, the Babe singer wrote for Elle 30 things I learned before turning 30. One of those is to stand up to her haters. Within the list that includes her biggest fear, learning to “stop hating every ounce of fat on my body” and that being sweet to everyone can get you into a lot of trouble, the 29-year-old also gave a reference to her famous feud with Kim Kardashian. “A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet," she told Elle.

Taylor revealed her feud with Kim Kardashian is the lowest she's ever felt in her life

You may recall, Taylor and Kim’s feud started when Kanye West released a song called Famous. In his song there is a lyric that goes, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b***h famous." The Shake it Off singer claimed she never gave Kanye permission to use her name, however, the KKW Beauty founder shared footage of Taylor giving Kanye her approval on Snapchat.

The conflict between the two began with Kanye's song, Famous

Shortly after, the mom-of-three tweeted a continuous line of snake emojis with the phrase, “Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s fans didn’t hold back as they were quick to follow through. "The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life," Taylor revealed.

Regardless of the issue Taylor was able to make something funny of it with her inflatable cobra named Karyn

Although their conflict seems to be a thing of the past, the soon-to-be-30-year-old clearly hasn’t forgotten. "I learned that disarming someone’s petty bullying can be as simple as learning to laugh," said the singer. In my experience, I’ve come to see that bullies want to be feared and taken seriously." Nonetheless, Taylor was able to make something funny out of it and eventually found it hard not to keep from laughing every time her inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage.