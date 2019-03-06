Love's STILL in the air: These celeb couples look as happy as they did on their wedding day

Love is in the air. Some celebrities show it off by the the way they look at each other. Others through the songs they write, and the roles they play. We’ve highlighted some of the couples that best demonstrate how romance is still very much alive.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have shown time and time again that where there’s a will there’s a way. They’ve had their ups and downs and multiple life changing moments, but the couple now appears more in love than ever.

Nick Jonas and Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, seem to have a blast together – always laughing, smiling, and posting cute things about each other to social media.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are another #DreamCouple. John seems to have taken some cooking classes from Chrissy, and Chrissy just seems to be the most supportive gal around.

Last but not least – Argentinean actress and singer Luisana Lopilato and her singer beau Michael Bublé. This dynamic duo continue to embody the spirit of romance, even though it's been around ten years since they got together. Their love is clearly still going strong.